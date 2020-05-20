Miley Cyrus: This is how it feels with Sister Noah singing about living in her shadow!

In his latest song, Noah Cyrus revealed that he feels he has always been in his sister, Miley's shadow! The lyrics to "Young and Sad,quot; detail Noah's fight with his older and more famous sister in the limelight, but how does Miley feel hearing about how Noah thinks?

A source revealed how Miley reacted to the honest song.

The source shared through HollywoodLife that she "gets very emotional,quot; listening to Young and Sad.

The ballad that Noah dropped not so long ago is, in fact, a very crude and personal confession about how it feels to be in his sister's shadow all his life.

Noah sings: "My sister is like sunlight / She always brings light wherever she goes / I was born to rain clouds / Blessed in her shadows."

Miley rushed to superstar status at age 14 due to being on the Disney Channel show Hannah Montana.

The source mentioned that the song's lyrics really hit Miley every time she listens to them ‘because it just breaks her heart to even think about her sister being hurt in any way. It's not something you're just hearing about. Noah has always trusted her. The cyber bullying that Noah dealt with as a child was harsh for the entire family because it took its toll. Miley also took care of her part of the cyber bullying, but seeing it happen to her little sister hurt more than anything. "

At the end of the sentence, she is quite proud of Noah "for taking the pain and putting it into her music and she is so glad that the world finally sees how talented Noah is."

Also, Miley wishes Noah can see what she sees because the star believes that her little sister and the other members of her family are much more talented.

Apparently, she considers Noah a musical "genius,quot; and if others don't see him, that's it!



