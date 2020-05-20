Miley Cyrus cuts her hair in quarantine – Watch The Pixie-Mullet ‘Do!

The singer has joined the long list of celebrities who couldn't help but have a little haircut at home during this quarantine! That being said, Miley Cyrus was probably a little more daring and creative with the hairstyle she wore than most!

The end result is a kind of mix between a pixie cut and a mullet that looks surprisingly cool!

Apparently, her mother, Tish, helped her with the quarantine.

But Tish didn't do it all alone without guidance!

Famous hairdresser Sally Hershberger revealed that she "trained Tish well!;) @Tishcyrus @mileycyrus #virtualhaircut lol,quot;.

This is what Sally wrote alongside a photo of Miley's shorter platinum locks.

Sally guided Tish through FaceTime the entire time, so she was able to run everything for the first time!

Sally shared with E! News that ‘Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something nervous. We went with a more modern mullet that you can wear elegant, but also wavy and messy. "

In addition, Miley also debuted the new hairstyle on her own platform, posting a mirror selfie on IG Stories.

This updated look comes a few months after her hair was first cut in a "modern mullet."

* we do Miley Cyrus editions with long hair *

Miley pic.twitter.com/4OUm9aBx7K – ايمي (@Amezzzzzzz) May 19, 2020

Miley has also been in the headlines due to her great relationship with Cody Simpson, who has only thrived even further in self-isolation.

Another source offered through HollywoodLife that "it really helps that they're not partying, so their minds are clear and their moods are stable." They have been able to truly focus all their energy on positive and healthy things. Miley and Cody don't drink at all. And she doesn't smoke weed either. You are approaching a full year of sobriety. Miley has a huge gym at home, so they train every day without leaving home. And they love to hike with their dogs, they are very active and they are outdoors. "



