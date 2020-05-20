Mika Brzezinski says "A call is being made" with Jack Dorsey about Trump's tweets – Up News Info

Good morning joe Co-host Mika Brzezinski said a call is being made between her and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after she asked why President Donald Trump's tweets were still allowed on the platform.

Earlier on Wednesday, Brzezinski called Trump's latest tweet about her husband, Joe Scarborough, "sick."

As he has before, Trump tweeted unproven theories that the death of Lori Klausutis, a staff member at Scarborough's Florida office in 2001, was an "unsolved case." In fact, the coroner called the death accidental. According to the Associated Press, the autopsy revealed that he had an undiagnosed heart condition and the coroner concluded that he passed out and hit his head when he fell.

"Donald, you're a sick person. You're a sick person, for this family to go through this, for their husband to go through this, to do this just because you're mad at Joe, because Joe caught you again today," she said. "Because he tells the truth, and he speaks clearly about his lack of interest and empathy for others and his lack of ability to handle this massive human catastrophe, the fact that it has made it worse and worse every day. And that you won't even wear a mask to protect people from your germs. "

Brzezinski said that Twitter should not allow tweets and that they should be removed. "You're going to hear from me about this, because this is B.S." she said. Then he tweeted to Dorsey:@Jack At what point is it @Twitter apart of this? TAKE ACCOUNT OF TRUMP: The world will be safer. Retweet if you agree.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump has previously lashed out several times in Scarborough, suggesting he was involved in some sort of foul play about his assistant.

Can psychopath Joe Scarborough's low grades walk the streets? Open the cold box! Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

The Washington Post Fact Checker last week gave Trump "four Pinocchio" for an earlier tweet from Trump about the assistant's death.

Twitter has previously defended its practice of giving world leaders exceptions to its code of conduct.

He said last year that "if a Tweet from a world leader violates the Twitter Rules but there is a clear public interest value to keep the Tweet on the service, we can put it behind a notice that provides context about the violation and allows people click if they want to see the content. "

Twitter said it would take action against those who make "clear and direct threats" of violence or publish private information, among other things. But the platform said, "In other cases involving a world leader, we will be wrong to leave the content up if there is a clear public interest in doing so."