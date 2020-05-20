Midland area hit by flooding causing evacuations – Up News Info Detroit

EDENVILLE, Mich. (AP) – People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river were evacuated Tuesday after several days of heavy rains that caused flooding and pressured dams in the area.

Two Midland area schools were opened for evacuees and more than 50 roads were closed. Evacuations in Michigan followed days of heavy rain in parts of the Midwest that also brought flooding to Chicago and other parts of Illinois, as well as Ohio and other states.

"We were lying in bed when I heard sirens," Jon St. Croix told the Midland Daily News. “A fire truck was driving around, relaying that (we needed) to evacuate. It's scary: you're sleeping and I wake up the mermaids. "

St. Croix, 62, his wife and a next-door neighbor were among more than a dozen refugees at one of the schools. Her home was not flooded, but St. Croix said she had seen flooding in the area.

The school volunteers said about 120 vehicles were in the parking lots and that about 30 people had been left in the cribs inside, according to WNEM-TV.

About a dozen people took refuge overnight at a school in Sanford, but had left early Tuesday afternoon, said Tom Restgate, a security officer for the American Red Cross.

The cots inside the school reached out to observe social distancing recommendations to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Restgate said.

In Chicago, the water that flooded some downtown areas was receding on Tuesday, but Larry Langford, a fire department spokesman, said he did not expect electricity to be restored to the iconic Willis Tower for days because the rains caused the sub-basements of the building will fill with water. as much as 25 feet (7.6 meters) of water. The building was closed to tenants and visitors.

And in DuPage County, west of the city, the search for an 18-year-old woman who was washed up by a DuPage river last Friday was suspended Tuesday because the water was still too high and the current too fast to search. . No danger.

Tony Martinez, a spokesman for the DuPage Forest Preservation District, said the area of ​​the river where the woman was swept, which is generally about 25 feet wide, remained 200 yards wide.

"We hope to resume the search later this week," he said.

The driver of a van in central Michigan had to be rescued by first responders after the vehicle was dragged down a flooded highway in Tittabawassee Township, WNEM-TV reported.

School buses and garbage trucks were called Tuesday in southwest Ohio to help evacuate people trapped in flooded areas in a commercial area with dozens of businesses in the West Chester Township suburb.

At noon, West Chester Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson said a dozen people had been transferred to a nearby high school, while others were able to leave the flooded area in their own vehicles.

There were no immediate injuries reported in the area just off Interstate 75 north of Cincinnati.

According to the National Weather Service, flood warnings were issued in Michigan after widespread rain of up to 4 inches (10.2 centimeters) since Sunday. Strong runoff pushed the rivers higher.

"A lot of rain came and hit the Saginaw Valley in the past 48 hours," said meteorologist Andrew Arnold on Tuesday morning. "For the most part, the rain is over."

Arnold said the weather system was moving toward Indiana, Ohio, parts of Illinois and the Tennessee Valley.

More flooding was forecast for parts of the Tittabawassee River, which was 26.5 feet (8.1 meters) on Tuesday morning.

It was expected to reach the top on Wednesday morning at about 30 feet (9.1 meters). The flood stage is 24 feet (7.3 meters).

Midland County 911 sent out a series of alerts saying that the Edenville and Sanford dams were at risk of failure, and that people living near Lake Sanford, Lake Wixom and other waterways in the area should evacuate.

Midland County Emergency Management later said the dams were "structurally sound." However, he said that the water flowing through the dam gates could not be controlled, so evacuation measures were kept in place.

In 2018, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission revoked the license of the company that operated the Edenville Dam due to non-compliance issues that included the capacity of the landfill and the inability to pass the most reasonably severe flood possible in the area.

The Edenville Dam was rated as unsatisfactory in 2018 by the state, while the Sanford Dam received a fair status rating.

Both dams are in the process of being sold.

There were 19 high-risk dams in unsatisfactory or poor condition in Michigan in 2018, ranking 20th among the 45 states and Puerto Rico for which The Associated Press obtained condition assessments.

Just north in Gladwin County, the meteorological service issued a flash flood warning for the Cedar River below the Chappel Dam. And other parts of the state saw isolated flooding after heavy rains in recent days.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

