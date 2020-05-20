Microsoft will adapt its cloud software for the healthcare industry – Latest news

Microsoft Corp has said it plans to release a version of its cloud-based software that will be modified to meet the needs of healthcare organizations.

While Microsoft is known for general productivity software like Outlook and chat application teams, it also manufactures more specialized business software, such as programs used by customer service agents and artificial intelligence tools that developers of software they can use to make chat bots.

Microsoft said it will bundle all of its technologies together in a package it calls "Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare." The system will allow hospitals to maintain data throughout an interaction with a patient.

For example, a patient may first visit the patient portal website of a healthcare organization. Initial questions would be answered by a chatbot that has been scheduled by healthcare professionals, but then given to a service agent who could ask more questions and schedule a virtual visit with a nurse or doctor. That visit could be done through Microsoft Teams video chat.

If the patient comes to a clinic in person for a follow-up visit, all data from the above interactions will be available to the healthcare professional caring for the patient.

"We want to bring all of that information through the healthcare experience," Deb Cupp, corporate vice president of business and commercial industries at Microsoft, told Reuters in an interview.

Microsoft also said it plans to make the system work with electronic health record software providers like Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Microsoft said its goal is to offer the healthcare system as a free trial for the next six months. It also plans more industry-specific cloud software offerings in the future, but did not say which industries it planned to target.

