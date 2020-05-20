Microsoft hid a lot of nerdy secret messages from developers in its build flow

If you tuned in yesterday to Microsoft Developer Build Keynote, one of the things you may have seen was a mysterious 3D printed object "RGV2cw,quot; on the shelf behind CEO Satya Nadella. It was part of many Easter eggs hidden in Microsoft's Build stream, which spelled "developers,quot; in Base64 format.

The shelf also contained small hidden Easter eggs, including an 8-inch floppy disk, an original Microsoft cap, the GitHub Octocat mascot, and even a Gold Master CD-ROM that Microsoft used to ship the final software to PC manufacturers.

As Build moved from Nadella's opening remarks to Scott Hanselman, an associate program manager at Microsoft, Easter eggs increased. With most Microsoft employees working from home and broadcasting from their living rooms, Hanselman created an hour-long television show that was delightfully nerdy.

Hanselman's Windows theme changed the color of the lights in his room, even changed to red when he set his Microsoft Teams status to busy. It all works with PresenceLight, an app that syncs the accent color of a Windows theme with Philips Hue lights. "We actually wrote a custom app to do that and listen to the changes in the backgrounds," explains Hanselman in an interview with The Verge

Even Hanselman's desk including an easter egg, revealing that Microsoft's Edge browser is coming to Linux soon. Elsewhere, an Amiga bouncing ball appeared on one of the screens. The Amiga Boing Ball demo was created for CES in 1984, demonstrating how custom chips could fake an effect without using CPU power. It amazed people just as Amiga was preparing to launch its Commodore personal computer, ushering in an era of classic video games like Worms and Lemmings.

If the Amiga reference and Base64 encoding weren't nerdy enough, an ASCII dashboard showing Azure data centers even appeared as Microsoft Teams background. Microsoft employees also appeared on color-coordinated poles, with the colors of the company's green, red, blue, and yellow logo on display.

All of these fun Easter eggs really underlined a different Build conference this year. The pandemic made it impossible to host Build in Seattle, but Microsoft put on a remote show. While recent Build conferences have been felt as Azure sales pitches, Nadella comfortably showed off her technical insight by removing the tools and platforms that are important to developers. It really brought Build to its developer roots.

"We had storyboards and storyboards. We put it on like it was an hour on TV, "says Hanselman. Nerdy feeling and intimacy took weeks of planning, and the movie searching and a Modern Family episode, both filmed entirely on PC and phones, were very inspirational to Build's keynote.

"We really feel strongly about our developer community … many of us do this because we love it," says Hanselman. "We also think about this medium … I'm in your ear, and we think about this. We don't just pull Build out of our behinds."

The typical scenario and hype was removed, and felt like dialing in a Microsoft Teams call moving from house to house. Microsoft put a big focus on developers this year, with software and updates that really support that.

Build generally has 20 percent of its attendees from around the world, and the other 80 percent fly to Seattle from other locations in the US. USA This year, 65 percent are from the rest of the world, so inclusion is key. That is reflected in a variety of subtitle supported languages ​​in Build broadcasts, and even in American Sign Language.

And 95 percent of presenters are remote, which means that several hundred people teach Build sessions from their bedrooms, home offices, and kitchens. "We were taking some pretty big technology risks," reveals Bob Bejan, director of global events for Microsoft. Microsoft had to quickly work with its engineering teams to create a fully remote build event. "It is risky because we are putting it into production immediately with a large number of attendees." Fast work has meant that two years of natural evolution for Microsoft events have been compressed into eight weeks, according to Bejan.

It is clear that Microsoft and Hanselman had fun putting Build together this year in the difficult circumstances of this pandemic. At one point, Microsoft's head of devices and Windows, Panos Panay, appeared on the broadcast to speak to Hanselman. Panay is always excited about everything, and Hanselman pulled out a notepad during his conversation with Panay and wrote "Sorry this could take a while,quot; before jokingly vanishing it with a Windows XP shutdown sound.

Most presenters seem to have fun broadcasting live from home, too, providing question-and-answer sessions, training, and more. However, Hanselman admits that he was concerned that it would not work. "Let me tell you, I was afraid I wasn't going to land," he says, but that "being smart and blind in a studio is not inclusive." Being human is ".

There are more Easter eggs to appear today and tomorrow when Microsoft ends its 48-hour marathon. Hanselman included them because developers have a keen eye for spotting things and solving problems, or, as he says, "Nerds love these things."