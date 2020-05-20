Met Gala 2020 officially ruled out after employees show coronavirus symptoms

WENN

The biggest fashion night, which was supposed to be co-chaired by Emma Stone, Meryl Streep and Lin-Manuel Miranda this year, was officially suspended amid an ongoing pandemic.

The 2020 Met Gala has been officially canceled after being postponed earlier this year 2020.

Due to the current coronavirus crisis, the biggest fashion night will not be celebrated this year, after a representative from the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MoMA) told Vogue on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 that the celebration was suspended. "due to the global health crisis."

The gala is held annually on the first Monday in May, but the event was postponed indefinitely in March, after the museum closed its doors "until further notice" after two of its employees showed symptoms of the virus. "

The New York location hopes to reopen in mid-August "or maybe a few weeks later," according to Vogue.

In lieu of the main event, Vogue officials staged a special YouTube livestream experience that looked back on Met Galas earlier, starring Anna Wintourand special guests who spoke about the highlights of the past few years.

Publishing officials also made donations to both the Met Costume Institute and A Common Thread and asked viewers to consider making a donation to either organization.