Melissa Etheridge's son allegedly becoming increasingly erratic in the months leading to tragic death

The day her 21-year-old son passed away with ex-partner Julie Cypher, the lead singer of & # 39; Ain & # 39; t It Heavy & # 39; He admitted that he had been struggling to overcome his addiction to opioids.

Melissa Etheridge He could have revealed the cause of his son's sudden death, but speculation about his tragic death continued. New reports have emerged suggesting that Beckett, 21, had become increasingly erratic in the last months of his life that he spent on a $ 3,500-a-month apartment in Denver.

Fishing guide Joe Kayafas, who claimed to be friends with Beckett for three years, told DailyMailTV: "It was really weird: I was buying all these guns and modifying them to make them look crazy." And he added: "I was showing all these jewels and stuff. Combined with tons of lean drink. I was drinking purple the whole time." The purple drink was a heady mix of codeine cough syrup and Sprite.

The media outlet also reported that Beckett began taking drugs for two months before passing away. Claiming to obtain images of the 21-year-old shot nine weeks ago, he went on to describe that Melissa's son was seen on video "taking a hit from an unidentified substance from a large bong," and displaying a large collection of modified weapons in another. .

Kayafas, who described Beckett's lifestyle as "toxic," admitted that he had never seen people using drugs as much as Beckett. "He did everything. He once showed me a bag of a thousand Xanax and said, 'Do you want some?'" Recalled the 38-year-old. "I like to party, but I don't like those things. I was always in something more or less."

Beckett passed away on Wednesday, May 13. Breaking the sad news was Melissa's team through a simple Twitter statement. Hours later, the "Ain & # 39; t It Heavy" singer herself came out with a bereavement message acknowledging that her son with ex-partner Julie Cypher had lost the battle with her addiction to opiates.

Beckett's older sister Bailey has also used Instagram to express her devastation at the sudden loss. "I don't know what to say. Today we lost my brother. Too heartbroken and overwhelmed to be eloquent, but I appreciate everyone who has come," wrote the 23-year-old in her tribute. "I love you Beckett. Fly high and take care of us."