Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get even closer as they celebrate their second wedding anniversary

The couple reportedly opts for a discreet celebration given the current situation, as a royal expert shares that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex use quarantine time to reflect and take time for themselves.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated a new milestone on Tuesday, May 19. Two years have passed since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married at a fairy tale wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 and they are said to have celebrated the wedding anniversary by reflecting on things that had happened in the last 2 years.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl reveals to Entertainment Tonight that the couple opted for a discreet celebration given the current situation. "Well, it is their second wedding anniversary, but in the midst of a lockdown as expected, it will be a fairly quiet matter," Nicholl shared.

He went on to say, "I have been told it will be a family day. Perhaps a time to reflect a little on what has been a momentous year. There is not a great gathering. They certainly will not go out. They may" Don't go out. "

Nicholl noted that it would be similar to her son Archie's first birthday intimate party on May 6. "I would say a small, intimate family gathering about anything that has been planned especially for the day," said Nicholl.

"Sources close to the couple told me that they just want to enjoy each other's company, spend the day together. They will probably disconnect and are working very hard right now, so I think it will be a day for maybe turning off their computers, not having too much time in front of the screen and just enjoying a family together, "he said.

Nicholl also said the couple used quarantine time to reflect and take time for themselves. "One of the things a friend of the couple told me is that they are actually enjoying the slightly slower pace," he said. "They are busy and doing a lot behind the scenes, but you know, this is a couple that tends to operate at 100 miles per hour. I think they are enjoying the blockade and the fact that they have been able to take a breather. It has been a very year , very busy for them, and I think this is a time to take a breather, reflect, and I think that is what they will do on their anniversary. "

"They have done a lot in the last year, and I think it could be a very good time for them to have this moment to reflect and really make sure that when we are open to business and start negotiating these trade deals" when we start to see more than they working independently of the royal family and going alone, that their plan is very well considered and thought, so this is probably a crucial moment for them, "he said.

After two years of marriage, Meghan and Harry, who currently reside in Los Angeles after resigning as members of the British royal family, "are still very much in love," according to Nicholl. "As they get closer to their second wedding anniversary, they can reflect on a pretty epic year. Meghan and Harry have been through a lot, but a source very close to them told me that all the experiences, challenges, and obstacles of 2019 and 2020 have really made them even closer. "

"They have always been a great team and an association and you have seen it when you are with them," he concluded. "But they were described as hand-in-hand, and that idea that one really fits the other really well and they complement each other, they work well together, and I think looking back on what has clearly been a challenging and difficult year, What has not failed is their mutual commitment and mutual love. They have done it together as a couple and I think it is important to remember it. "