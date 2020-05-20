Megan Rapinoe calls Donald Trump a & # 39; white nationalist & # 39 ;, a growing dispute

The star of the United States women's national team, Megan Rapinoe, has criticized Donald Trump once again, calling the President of the United States a "white nationalist,quot; who produces nothing but hatred.

The USWNT co-captain had a high profile back and forth with the president during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, beginning with Rapinoe claiming that he would not be "going to the White House,quot; if his side were victorious. in France.

MORE: Rapinoe rips football from the US USA For & # 39; blatant misogyny and sexism & # 39;

Trump then responded by telling the USWNT that he would have to win first before worrying about an invitation from the White House, which he did by defeating the Netherlands in the final.

In the following months, Rapinoe has responded, calling Trump a "bad taste joke,quot; and at the same time calling Trump a racist and misogynist.

And now she has targeted once more.

"I think we know that immigration does not cause job loss. Immigration is really good for the economy," Rapinoe told VICE. "We know that women in the workforce are good for the economy. We know that equality is good for the economy. We know that mass incarceration is bad for the economy. We know that mass incarceration is bad for society and it ends up costing us plus,quot;. Long-term money, the war on drugs, whatever it is, I think that has proven to be really damaging.

"Now obviously we have a white nationalist, I think, in the White House and the spewing of hatred and the 'altercation' of the rest of the country has only caused more conflict between people and more despair and more anxiety and more afraid to go on.

%MINIFYHTML0d4ac264ee50a3b90cd39389614d5ba417%%MINIFYHTML0d4ac264ee50a3b90cd39389614d5ba418%

"There really has been nothing to ease Donald Trump's base. There has been nothing, not that he has given them a lot of jobs. It is not that he has made their lives really better, he has simply given them this false reason why maybe not happy with their lives. There has been no way forward. "

Rapinoe was also asked if he would consider running for office. She previously said she would be interested in following the policy one day.

She has also said she is "too wild,quot; for politics, and most recently jokingly offered to serve as Democratic nominee and running mate for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Rapinoe said the idea of ​​a political career still "seems far-fetched,quot; but is not going to shut the door on him.

"I mean, president, of course. If I'm going to do it, I want the biggest and baddest job. That way, I can be the president, but then I can choose everyone who is smarter and more qualified and much better in everything. to really do the thing, "he said.

"I'm not here like,quot; I'm the smartest, I should be the president. "In fact, I'm like 'I'm totally disqualified for probably any position in government', but I have a little humility where I can say & # 39; You are smarter, you do this, you do this, you do this. & # 39; "