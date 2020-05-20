Megan Fox proudly reveals her and Brian Austin Green's family crest

Then Brian Austin Green revealed that he and Megan fox After 10 years of marriage, the actress is proud of her family.
During a video from Instagram Live on Wednesday, the 34-year-old actress spoke to CEO and founder Colin Wayne of Redline Steel, a veteran-owned business that makes a wide range of products, from monograms to home decor, about the products you sell. in support of the military.
the Transformers The actress also showed the products that she has in her own house. "I got one that has my family crest on it," Fox said as he proudly displayed a monogrammed tree of life with his family's name, "Green." He also shared that he has more pieces with "children's names too."
Later during the live chat, the New girl the actress also recognized her latest project starring in Kelly machine gunthe music video for "Bloody Valentine,quot;. As fans will remember, the two have sparked recent dating rumors amid their split from Green.
"Megan has been working on a movie with Machine Gun Kelly and has gotten close to him," a source recently told E! Exclusive news. "They are connecting and have been for a while."
While we haven't heard from Fox herself about her rumored new boyfriend or At the end of their marriage, the father of their three children confirmed the end of their 10-year marriage this week.
During an episode of his podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 Star revealed that Fox asked if they could take time to separate after she returned home after filming a movie last fall. "I wanted it to come out of my mouth. I wanted people to hear everything about me and then that's it," Green said in this week's episode of his podcast.
"None of us did anything to each other," he added. "She has always been honest with me and I have always been honest with her. And I know that she will always love me and I know that when it comes to family, what we have built is really cool and really special. So we decided to make sure that we don't lose that. That it doesn't matter that we are always friends with each other and that we are a united front with the children. "
Green also addressed the rumors of romance between Fox and MGK, but denied that he played a role in their separation.
"I don't want to be looked at negatively or looked at negatively for doing that," Green explained. "That is what good people do. Good people step forward and help people who need help, and that is what they are doing."
This is not the first time they have found themselves in this situation either. The two were married in 2010, but before that, the Hollywood couple broke off their engagement in 2009, three years after Green asked the question.
In 2015, Fox filed for divorce and cited "irreconcilable differences." The following year, amid her pending divorce petition, the actress revealed that she was pregnant with her third child.
The year-long divorce process was withdrawn and, in December 2019, the couple made their first joint red carpet appearance in five years.
Check out the highs and lows of Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox here.