Megan Fox proudly reveals her and Brian Austin Green's family crest

Then Brian Austin Green revealed that he and Megan fox After 10 years of marriage, the actress is proud of her family.

During a video from Instagram Live on Wednesday, the 34-year-old actress spoke to CEO and founder Colin Wayne of Redline Steel, a veteran-owned business that makes a wide range of products, from monograms to home decor, about the products you sell. in support of the military.

the Transformers The actress also showed the products that she has in her own house. "I got one that has my family crest on it," Fox said as he proudly displayed a monogrammed tree of life with his family's name, "Green." He also shared that he has more pieces with "children's names too."

Later during the live chat, the New girl the actress also recognized her latest project starring in Kelly machine gunthe music video for "Bloody Valentine,quot;. As fans will remember, the two have sparked recent dating rumors amid their split from Green.

"Megan has been working on a movie with Machine Gun Kelly and has gotten close to him," a source recently told E! Exclusive news. "They are connecting and have been for a while."