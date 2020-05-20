Megan Fox appears in new Machine Gun Kelly music video

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly sparked rumors and controversy earlier this week when they were spotted together in Los Angeles amid their troubled relationship with actor Brian Austin Green.

Earlier this week, various media captured photos of MGK and Megan driving together in the rapper's car, prompting fans to speculate on the status of their relationship. As previously reported, fans quickly turned to Brian Austin Green's IG page to ask what was going on between them.

Also, Brian fueled speculation even more when he posted a picture of a butterfly and hinted that Megan was a "butterfly,quot; who needed to get out and experience the world, regardless of how beautiful the flower she was in was.

Later Brian Austin Green was reported to have confirmed the collapse of their marriage. Moving from the background context, MGK released a new music video for their song, "Bloody Valentine," a video featuring Megan Fox.

Now online fans are fully convinced that there is something between them. Directed by Michael Garcia, the video seems to portray a troubled relationship between Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, where there is a delicate balance between misery and joy.

The video shows Megan testing him in a chair, electrocuting him, and then picking up his guitar and synchronizing his lips with the song. As previously noted, rumors of Megan's troubled marriage to Brian Austin Green have persisted for years.

They only escalated when they saw her dating the aforementioned rapper. According to E! Online, Brian and Megan had been married for ten years, but sources recently confirmed that they have officially ended.

Reportedly, the Machine Gun Kelly single, released on May 1, has already been aired 10 million times since its release and was number one on the Billboard Rock Digital Song Sales chart. Additionally, MGK appeared alongside Travis Barker to perform the song on The Late Laet Show with James Corden.



