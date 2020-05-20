Meek Mill lashes out at future comparison and Russell Wilson's birthday post for Ciara's son

WENN

The hitmaker of & # 39; Tupac Back & # 39; She doesn't have it after Twitter users pit Ciara's ex against her husband for writing a better social media post about Future Zahir's sixth birthday.

Meek Mill is not in a father and stepfather competition that is started by some detractors on social media. The Philadelphia star called Twitter users after they compared Future and Russell Wilson's birthday greeting to Ciara's son Future Zahir Wilburn, and debated who had a better post.

"All of you strangers were concerned about who got a better birthday post for your kids hahaha," he tweeted on Tuesday, May 19, adding, "This is getting worse." The spitter "Ima Boss" did not mention the father / stepfather he was referring to, but it was clear that it was Future and Russell since earlier in the day they posted Instagram tributes on Future Jr.'s sixth birthday.

The hit maker "F ** k Up Some Comas," who is also the father of at least six other children, shared on Instagram Stories a photo of the birthday boy wearing a birthday hat and a giant gold chain. Calling his twin son, he wrote with him: "It's your TWIN day, more life, more love and blessings … stay true to yourself always put God first … Big Six."

Meanwhile, Russell is currently married to Future's former Ciara, posting on his own account a video of him and Future Jr. diving into a pool. "You are my daily inspiration. My best friend …" he said enthusiastically about his stepson. "Full of love, joy and grace. I thank Jesus every day for what you are and for being able to guide you and guide you. Your future is endless forever and I pray that you enter every opportunity and obstacle in life with so much love and enthusiasm. Happy sixth future birthday! Dad loves you! "

Russell and Ciara are also parents to a 3-year-old daughter named Sienna Princess Wilson. The couple is currently expecting their second child together.

After Future and Russell posted the birthday tributes, some people started comparing their posts, with a tweet: "It's funny how Future tweets about Baby Future like he's the stepfather and Russ Wilson tweets like he's the dad. It's funny. for me. ".

Fed up with all the bad conversations, someone responded to criticism: "I don't see anything wrong with Russell Wilson's post on Baby Future. Do your job as a parent and you won't have to worry about another man expressing his love." for your son. You are all so insecure and toxic. "