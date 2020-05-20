Mediapro partners with Hospital de Barcelona on security protocols COVID-19 – Up News Info

Mediapro Group, the largest Spanish with offices in 36 countries on four continents, is partnering with Hospital Clínic de Barcelona to implement a series of security measures that it will use to direct its operations after the coronavirus.

Before the virus, producing put together the Mediapro Studio, which has credits that include The young pope, participated in the production of five major dramatic projects in both film and television, including the feature film by Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas Official competition. They were all suspended for the COVID-19 crash, but earlier this week, the company told Deadlinee that it was now aiming to get back up and running, with each filming approaching on a case-by-case basis.

“The safety of our teams, both technical and artistic, is of utmost importance to us here at The Mediapro Studio. We have spent weeks developing strict security protocols to ensure that we can continue to film our dramatic projects with full guarantees for the teams involved, ”a spokesperson told us.

As Up News Info reported last week, production is now allowed to resume in some regions of the country (though not in major centers in Madrid and Barcelona), and the Spanish Film Commission has released its safety guidelines.

Mediapro is taking this one step further by consulting with the hospital to design a tailored plan for its post-closure existence, which will apply throughout its business. The company employs more than 7,000 people worldwide.

The agreement will involve the hospital conducting a preliminary study on the occupational characteristics of each area of ​​the group, and then advice on how each section can safely return to work. Clinic specialists will also train Mediapro professionals and follow up on any positive cases.

The company added that it was still optimistic that it could deliver all five dramatic projects in 2020, or Q1, 2021 at the latest.