MC Lyte tries to find her starring comedy in a talent search competition

Teaming up with UMC producers and American Black Film Festival officials to launch the Shoot Your Shot casting, the rap pioneer invites would-be actors to apply for the role.

Rap pioneer MC Lyte He has launched a talent search across the United States to find his new co-star for an upcoming sitcom.

The hip-hop icon is developing a new half-hour series called "Partners in Rhyme," which will focus on a foster girl and a social media star who she is convinced will become the next. Cardi B.

Lyte, whose real name is Lana Moorer, will present herself as an executive of a record company in charge of taking the teenager under her protection, and to find her young co-star, she has partnered with producers of the American network UMC (Urban Movie Channel) and Officials from the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) will launch the Shoot Your Shot casting, inviting aspiring actors to apply for the role.

Five finalists will be appearing at the planned ABFF event in Miami, Florida later this year, when a winner will be chosen as the show's leader.

Lyte, who has appeared in television series such as "Power"SMASH."and"Queen of the South"he is working with executive producer" Martin and The Jamie Foxx Show "Bentley Kyle Evans on the project.

In a statement issued to Up News Info.com, she writes: "It is an honor to be in business with UMC for & # 39; Partners in Rhyme & # 39;".

"Teaming up with Bentley Evans and Harvest Studios made the creative process an incredible journey. I'm even more excited that my production company, Sunni Gyrl, directed by Lynn Richardson, who also serves as Executive Producer, has set foot. in production. world. I'm excited to see all the casting shows and find our co-star. "

"Partners in Rhyme" is expected to premiere its pilot episode at 2021 ABFF, before its premiere on UMC.