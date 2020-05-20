Masked singer Finale crowns a winner

Congratulations are in order.
The masked singer He just closed season three by unmasking his bottom three and declaring a winner, and while there were no big surprises among the bottom three, that doesn't make it any less pleasant to find out who they were.
First, the Frog landed third. We have been saying that it was Bow wow From the beginning, so we were absolutely delighted to see that it was, in fact, rapper Bow Wow, who said that his daughter would be excited to find out that her father was on the show, but not that excited.
"She will be mad that I don't win," he said.
So who won?
That would be Night Angel, who was revealed after seeing Turtle take off his mask to confirm that he is Jesse McCartney. He saluted Night Angel before giving us a small replay of his performance.
Finally, Night Angel took off her mask and turned out to be the star of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, a professional singer and songwriter. Kandi Burruss. Never forget that he won a Grammy for writing "No Scrubs!"
Check out all the revelations below!
Marcus Ingram / Getty Images / Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.
Angel of the Night: Kandi Burruss
WTF is a night angel? She loves the night, she has been deeply blessed all her life, and the doors are always open for her. The motel door numbers are 4, 5, and 6, with a 2 on your key. One clue involved gangster grandmothers, and if Kandi Burruss's assumption is correct, that refers to her restaurant, Old Lady Gang.
Kandi is currently the main guess, though Taraji P. Henson and Brandy and / or Monica have also been guessed.
Tom Briglia / Getty Images / Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.
The Turtle: Jesse McCartney
He definitely has some singing skills, and took things "step by step,quot; while others crashed and burned. He also cooks burgers and likes to surf. Or he won a Teen Choice award. He says that he and Nicole Scherzinger spent a morning together. Comics are involved.
Jesse McCartney has several Teen Choice Awards, was in the boy band Dream Street and spent a morning with Nicole (and the Pussycat Dolls) in The Today Show in 2008. He also voiced Dick Grayson in Young Justice. It also sounds like Jesse McCartney.
Paras Griffin / Getty Images / Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.
The Frog: Bow Wow
The frog can clearly move and hit. His tracks included a "breaking news story,quot;, leftovers, $ 106 and a poster for the 1996 Olympics, and his super track was a gentleman.
Our first guess is Bow Wow, who organized 106 and park And he can obviously rap, and that's the person we're still staying with, as some of the panelists, including guest Jay Pharoah, agree with us.
Getty Images / Greg Gayne / FOX
The Robot: Lil Wayne
The first reveal of the season was the biggest star to date: Lil Wayne!
The Robot had many scientific references, including a periodic table, as it had so many records in platinum, but the clues were irrelevant. It is difficult to confuse that voice.
Getty Images / FOX
The flame: Drew Carey
The Llama seems to be a radio comedian (23.3 The Wool), and he really likes Seattle. He is a fan of the movie Ghost?
The panel decided it couldn't be Howard Stern and guessed David Spade and Joel McHale. The internet immediately went to Kelsey Grammar, due to the Seattle of it all, Danny Bonaduce and Drew Carey. Although David Spade played a man who became a llama in The Emperor's New Groove…
False images; FOX
Miss Monster: Chaka Khan
Miss Monster is very much in love with Monster / T-Pain, and seems to have had trouble having to look and act a certain way in public. In the second week, his tracks referenced royalty. In week three, he revealed that he had acted with Robin Thicke.
She sounds exactly like Chaka Khan, although some on the Internet also listen to Tina Turner. She is not Dolly Parton, as Ken Jeong supposed. Sorry Ken.
Simon Hofmann / Getty Images for Laureus; FOX via Getty Images
The Elephant: Tony Hawk
He is someone with a passion that went from probing park benches to leading the charge of a massive movement, parading through the White House. The tracks included two blue birds and 10-cent ice cream and some vogue, and he's just an acceptable singer.
The panel's guesses included Lance Armstrong, Travis Barker, and Tommy Lee, as well as Beto O & # 39; Rourke, but no one exactly got there.
Prince Williams / Wireimage
The Mouse: Dionne Warwick
She is small and cute and could have something to do with soccer. Clues include the Warriors, 1979, and gold. She is a good singer with an older sounding voice.
The guesses included Darlene Love, Dionne Warwick, Maya Rudolph.
ABC / FOX
The cue: Tom Bergeron
The Taco says it has been a comforting part of our lives for decades. The tracks include VHS tapes, an anchor, a Rubix cube, and a cart. Their second set of tracks included a lot of dancing. He's a pretty good singer with a very old voice.
Nicole guessed Regis Philbin, who is currently 88 years old and retired. Ken guessed Martin Short, and Bob Saget was also guessed. And now, all we can hear is Tom Bergeron.
Eric McCandless / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images, Michael Becker / FOX
The Bear: Sarah Palin
She is a hunter and has been hunted, is a bear mom who has been in hibernation and is tired of the "fake farce,quot; and is so obviously Sarah Palin that the fact that she later sang / rapped "Baby Got Back,quot; was more than shocking.
Shutterstock; Michael Becker / FOX
The Swan: Bella Thorne
She has "horror vibes,quot; like Jenny said. There are vampire teeth, and she is ashamed, and is "running again and no fun,quot; and "euphoric, flushed with fever." She likes to do things fast. Also a good singer!
Ken guessed Nina Dobrev, no. Nicole guessed Jennifer Love Hewitt. Robin guessed Sarah Michelle Gellar.
Scott Kirkland / Shutterstock; Michael Becker / FOX
The T-Rex: Jojo Siwa
She was part of a group, a brotherhood, and then a catastrophic event occurred that changed her world forever. The letter U?
Is it just us or does this T-Rex just exude Jojo Siwa? Ken thinks he is a Kardashian and Jenny is closer to Maddie Ziegler, but we feel he is Jojo Siwa. It sounds like Jojo Siwa, both when he talks and when he sings. This is our only guess.
Noam Galai / Getty Images / FOX
The White Tiger: Rob Gronkowski
It is official: the White Tiger cannot sing, and can only rap. He's clearly huge and probably an athlete, and he's a "clam,quot; champion, which makes you think of New England. He loves a celebratory dance.
Jamie Foxx guessed Rob Gronkowski and panelists continued that assumption in the second week. Gronk is from upstate New York, he's a soccer champion, and "Ice Ice Baby,quot; and "I'm Too Sexy,quot; look exactly like the songs he would sing.
ommaso Boddi / Getty Images / FOX
The Kangaroo: Jordyn Woods
The Kangaroo lost someone close to her, "by her own admission,quot; she found herself in the limelight for the wrong reasons, and now she wants to recover. She references her bullies and being a survivor, and her little brother is very proud of her.
Many people went immediately to Jordyn Woods, who recently lost her father and then found herself in an unfortunate spotlight, and although the voice doesn't sound like Jordyn, we can't understand who it sounds like.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images; Greg Gayne / FOX
The Banana: Bret Michaels
Banana is a bit of a supporter, he says it's tough on the outside but a shake on the inside. The tracks include a blue collar, a puffer fish, rodeo, lots of fruits and vegetables. They offered him a rebrand in no time, and numbers 2, 13, 6, 8, 9, and 15 appeared. He has had or is having a mullet, and is not a comedian, meaning we can no longer guess Bill Engvall or Larry the Cable Guy.
The guesses now include Billy Ray Cyrus, Brad Paisley, Bret Michaels, Ed Helms, and Darius Rucker.
John Parra / Getty Images / Fox
Astronaut: Hunter Hayes
It is very far from home, there is a broom, a standing bone and a tool box. He referenced Pitch Perfect at one point, and he's a pretty good singer. It started at a young age. He has broken a world record and has no formal voice training. New tracks include the White House, an accordion, and an airplane.
Josh Hutcherson, Lance Bass, Zac Efron, and Donald Glover have all been guesses, but the assumption that prevailed in the end was country superstar Hunter Hayes.
Walter McBride / Getty Images / Fox
The Kitty: Jackie Evancho
Kitty is tired of being seen as she was before, instead of being who she is now. She wants to clean the board. Clues include a telescope with a magician, rose petals, and a stage. She likes to sew "a modern dress for a family member's dance." She's also a pretty good singer, and she says this is a side that no one has seen before. Robert Redford helped her land her first role, and she's close to Ana Gasteyer.
A little puzzled by this one. The voice still sounds Sarah Hyland or Lucy Hale-ish but the tracks don't fit. Some of the tracks fit Kate Bosworth, but the voice? No one guessed Jackie Evancho, an opera singer who took second place in AGT When I was 10 years old.
Rebecca Sapp / WireImage / Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.
The Rhino: Barry Zito
He was addicted to being on top, but he got the help he needed to get back into his career. "Is that butterflies?" Nicole asked. You have an unexpected voice! His super track is a slot machine, and music is his passion. He has been on the Billboard charts and was saved by his wife.
He's the size of an athlete, but no one was sure if he was a real athlete until he removed his mask. He is both an MLB pitcher and a musician!
