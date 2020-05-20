Masked singer Finale crowns a winner

Congratulations are in order.

The masked singer He just closed season three by unmasking his bottom three and declaring a winner, and while there were no big surprises among the bottom three, that doesn't make it any less pleasant to find out who they were.

First, the Frog landed third. We have been saying that it was Bow wow From the beginning, so we were absolutely delighted to see that it was, in fact, rapper Bow Wow, who said that his daughter would be excited to find out that her father was on the show, but not that excited.

"She will be mad that I don't win," he said.

So who won?

That would be Night Angel, who was revealed after seeing Turtle take off his mask to confirm that he is Jesse McCartney. He saluted Night Angel before giving us a small replay of his performance.