Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy disagreed with children, source says

It ended by Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy.

While neither the 33-year-old designer nor the 50-year-old banker have publicly commented on the reason for their separation, a source suggested the two did not agree with the children's issue.

"Mary-Kate started thinking about having a baby and seriously thinking about it," a source told E! News. "But Olivier was a closed book on that subject and he opposed the idea. He felt that he had closed that chapter of his life and did not want to return. He did not like the idea of ​​not even being able to explore the possibility."

Sarkozy already has two children from his previous marriage to Charlotte Bernard.

However, a source suggested that this was not the only disagreement between Sarkozy and Olsen. A source said Sarkozy is "very sociable,quot; and noted that "he loves attending events and being with people," while Olsen is "more homey and likes to be with the friends he is closest to."

"She doesn't need to be on the social circuit," the source continued. "She is very focused on work and her brand. That is more of a priority and they were not in line with that."