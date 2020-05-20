Martin Jarmond of Boston College has accepted a position at UCLA

Martin Jarmond is officially leaving for UCLA, the school announced Tuesday. Boston College will begin its search for an athletic director for the second time in three years.

Hired in June 2017 from the state of Ohio, Jarmond was the first black athletic director in the history of the school and the youngest at a Power 5 conference school.

In his time at The Heights, he helped revitalize the department, utilizing his fundraising strength, interacting with fans and alumni to enhance the game day experience, and making key coach hires, culminating in the addition of the coach. Jeff Hafley Football Player in January.

"We appreciate Martin's time at Boston College and wish him and his family the best in their new endeavor as director of athletics at UCLA," said Jack Dunn, associate vice president of Boston College and spokesman for the university.

"Boston College will begin its search for a new AD immediately, and will appoint a provisional AD as soon as possible."

A month after his tenure in British Columbia, Jarmond hired Vaughn Williams, then AD at Kennesaw State, as associate athletic director for administration, as well as Jocelyn Fisher Gates of the University of South Florida, as associate athletic director and senior administrator. . . Williams, who played soccer at UMass, previously worked at BC and UConn. He and Fisher Gates are listed immediately below Jarmond in the school's personnel directory.

Some names have appeared in published reports as possible replacements, including Temple AD Patrick Kraft, who was a finalist in Maryland in 2018; Troy Dannen of Tulane, who has hired nine head coaches since his arrival in 2015; Penn’s M. Grace Calhoun, a 1992 Brown graduate who also worked for three years at Dartmouth; and alum Ed McLaughlin (‘95), a Natick native who has been an athletic director at Virginia Commonwealth since 2012 after previous stops at Merrimack, American and Niagara.

Jarmond, meanwhile, will replace former UCLA AD Dan Guerrero in a deal that will reportedly last six years.