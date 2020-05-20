Many restaurants surprised by Governor Walz's reopening of outdoor seating – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday some of the rules businesses must follow to reopen.

There are a number of restrictions in bars, restaurants and other companies that want to open on June 1. In restaurants, diners may only go outside in patios, and must be socially distant. Clients will have to make a reservation, and servers must wear masks. Clients should also use them.

"We are moving the dial, we have to do it," Walz said. "We have to figure out how we can get back to normal, how to get people back to work, how to get back some of those joyful things. But we can't put people like (Minnesota Nursing Association President) Mary Turner and nurses across Minnesota or healthcare workers at risk. We can't put servers in restaurants at risk. "

Minnesota Republicans criticize the governor's plans. House of Representatives minority leader Kurt Daudt says companies can't afford to wait until June 1. He wants the outdoor seating to begin immediately.

Many restaurant owners see Wednesday's rules as another obstacle, as they have been working 24 hours to get ready to reopen. Allowing only outdoor seating was something many did not expect.

Ken Sherman and Yoom Nguyen, owner and general manager of Sushi Seven Steakhouse and Rooftop in downtown Minneapolis, were surprised by the governor's announcement. Now they have to make more changes so that the restaurant is ready for June 1st. The main focus has been preparing to receive guests in a new and fresh interior environment.

"We are breaking this place down and re-cleaning it over and over again just to make sure everything is sanitized and in accordance with the code," Nguyen said.

READ MORE: "We are going to need help,quot;: Mayor Frey asks for federal assistance for Mpls. Business, Residents

Nguyen's focus now is to prepare the rooftop patio. Sherman says he hoped Walz would help businesses by allowing them some kind of dinner inside.

"That we start with a 50% capacity, that all staff will have to wear masks, that we will have to do a lot more cleaning than before," Sherman said.

His hopes that the Governor's marching orders are what he and his staff have spent the past two months preparing are history. Once again, this team faces the changing forms of COVID-19, but they are prepared to do whatever it takes to provide a safe and clean environment for everyone to enjoy.

"Whatever they recommend or require us to do, we certainly are more than willing to do it," Sherman said.

He says he is concerned about companies that don't have a roof or patio. The City of Minneapolis will require a temporary expansion of the local app to allow for outdoor seating.

Beauty and manicure salons will also open on June 1, but only at 25% of capacity. Churches can hold services, but no more than 10 people attend.

Click here to see a detailed chart describing Wednesday's announcement and future phases.

