Madhuri Dixit Nene's single Candle will be released this weekend

Madhuri Dixit Nene has impressed the audience for years with her impeccable dance skills and captivating expressions on the big screen. The actress is now venturing into a new area. Madhuri revealed on her birthday a few days ago that she will be releasing her single soon. She had shared a preview of the song making her fans super excited on her birthday. And today, the actress shared that the song will be out this weekend.

He posted a countdown to Twitter and wrote, "We're all in this together and we'll definitely come out of this stronger. All we need is a little hope and positivity. #Candle launch in 3 days. Stay tuned!" We are only surprised by this beauty with each passing year. I take off my hat, Dhak Dhak girl!