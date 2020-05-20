Home Entertainment Lyrica Anderson of Love & Hiphop has reportedly broken up, joins OnlyFans!

Lyrica Anderson of Love & Hiphop has reportedly broken up, joins OnlyFans!

Quarantined life has exhausted the opportunities of reality stars to earn money, and many are now turning to Onlyfans, an adult subscription service.

Lyrica Anderson is the last star in the VH1 Love & HipHop series to take advantage of the X-rated platform.

Last month, Safaree Samuels and his wife Erica Mena signed up for Onlyfans. Now it's Lyrica who signed up to be a camera girl.

Lyrica's choice, apparently to become a camera girl, is a bit strange. Unlike Safaree or Erica, Lyrica had a successful singing career, and has writing credits from Disney and Beyoncé. Many of his fans thought he was still receiving a residual check from his work.

