Ludacris Addresses Violent Reaction On R. Kelly Lyric

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Ludacris has spoken up after the backlash from a letter by R. Kelly that fans heard when a new Timbaland track debuted during the Verzuz battle on Saturday against Nelly.

In the new song "Silence of the Lambs,quot;, Luda raps:

"The world is crazy, n * ggas serving drinks like Cliff Huxtable / I love R. Kelly, but with my daughters, I don't feel comfortable."

Speaking to Big Tigger, he said, "Sometimes when you talk on the records, you talk like it's just me and we have a conversation as friends. But, you just talk and you're honest. I saw a lot of people misunderstand or really don't understand what was saying ".

