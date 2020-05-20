Lorde reveals that she finally has new music in the works after time out of focus: details!

Lorde fans should be super excited because it seems like she has something in store for them! The singer has been out of the spotlight for a while, but judging from her latest update, she's set to release some new music.

Not only that, but apparently she's very proud of what she's been working on to the point that she didn't hesitate to tell everyone that the tunes are "so fucking good!"

Fans of the 23-year-old singer have been waiting for updates to her music for what seems like forever and now they're finally getting something out of Lorde and it sounds very promising.

Her message was e-mailed to her subscribers.

She started her e-letter explaining her absence, saying that she needed some time to focus on herself.

Well, hello. I realized the other day that a minute had passed since we talked, and I was missing you. You will probably be pleased to know that my hair is big and long again. I think after Melodrama came out, I said I wouldn't release another record until my hair was long again, both because the hair takes time to grow, and I also knew I needed time, and I knew the next record would require the longest and the longest. wildest hair so far & # 39; & # 39 ;, he wrote.

Then she said that she had never felt richer spiritually and in contact with the voices that guide her.

Lorde mentioned that after her pet dog passed away last November, she needed to focus on something, so she returned to the studio.

‘And to my surprise, good things came out. I felt my melodic muscles flex and strengthen. The best gift I can give you is a job that will last 10, 20, 30 years. And that takes time. I can tell you, this new thing now has its own colors. If you know anything about my work, you will know what that means, "Lorde wrote in part.



