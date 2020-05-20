Long Beach Moves Forward with Open Streets Initiative to Allow Outdoor Dining at Local Restaurants – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Long Beach Tuesday became one of the first cities in Los Angeles County to move forward with a plan to create more dining space outside at restaurants amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We are all excited about anything that drives the momentum," said Torri Yarmoluk, manager of George's Greek cafe.

Hopefully, the plan adopted by the city council will allow some places, like George's, to start serving diners again in a few weeks.

"Science says it is much safer than eating indoors," said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia. "And so, as soon as restaurants are allowed, we want this to be ready, but we can start opening them now in neighborhoods and elsewhere before the restaurant begins."

Garcia was behind the open streets initiative that seeks to partially close or close city streets, allowing companies to use highways, parking lots, and sidewalks to create small park-like areas called parklets.

And the parklet concept is not new to Long Beach, which has been building the spaces since 2011 with the help of architects at Studio One Eleven.

"The real focus of this is to help companies recover and get back to business," said Alan Pullman, an architect.

City officials said they plan to use signage to ensure adequate distance and K-Rails to protect themselves from traffic. The city said dining rooms could start popping up in places like Second Street, downtown Long Beach and the Bixby Knolls areas in the next two weeks.

"All of our residents are banging on doors, waiting for everything to open," Yarmoluk said. "So they will be very excited."

The mayor said that along with the open streets initiative, the city hopes to use spaces like the convention center parking lot to create a pop-up movie theater.