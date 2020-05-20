Lockdown threatens the future of Shakespeare's Globe theater

The Globe, a large-scale replica of Shakespeare's original 1599 open-air theater, is just one of many cultural institutions. facing an uncertain future due to the pandemic. The theater, which opened in 1997, said it generates 95 percent of its revenue from ticket sales, guided tours, educational workshops, retail and catering.
"Despite being well managed, well governed and, crucially, able to operate without public subsidy, we will not be able to survive this crisis," the Globe said. The closure of the theater would be "a tragedy for the arts, for the legacy of England's most famous writer, but also for the country, if our iconic Bankside site is empty," added the Globe, referring to its location on the south bank. of the Thames.
Theater recently He presented written evidence to Parliament saying that, after the close is over, he will need at least £ 5m (about $ 6.1m) in emergency funds before he can reopen and start generating revenue from productions and event bookings. It is also asking for donations on its website so that "it can continue to prosper in the future."
The theater said "it is well managed, well managed and financially resilient, but in a crisis like this, there is no mechanism to help us."
In its memorandum to Parliament, the theater said its revenue had already decreased by 25 percent before it closed on March 18 because people avoided public activities as the virus spread. Now the theater is expending its reserves, imposing "radical,quot; cost-cutting measures and resigning its staff members, it said. He also said that he needed to cover the cost of the security and operation of his website to keep his audience engaged before reopening.
The theater told Parliament that if it reopened later than September, it would have "significant difficulties in maintaining current levels of operation,quot; and could experience "long-term erosion of revenue-generating channels." Ticket sales revenue may suffer, he said, if the public is reluctant to return before a vaccine is available.
Julian Knight, President of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Committee in the House of Commons, He wrote a letter Monday to Oliver Dowden, the culture secretary, expressing concern about the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on cultural institutions in Britain.
"The threat to the UK cultural landscape is severe," Knight wrote, citing "world-renowned institutions such as Shakespeare's insolvency warning and closure of Globe."
He called on the government to step up its support for cultural institutions and to provide financial support to those in creative industries who were ineligible or who had unsuccessfully applied for emergency public funds through the Arts Council England, a government-funded agency that distributes arts grants.
In response to the letter, Neil Constable, CEO of Shakespeare’s Globe, he said in a statement that the theater was "proudly part of the UK's national identity and cultural landscape,quot; and that its survival depended on government help to get through the closing period.
"Together, we are determined to return after this crisis," he said. "However, the arts must be protected and we need urgent financial support to survive in any recognizable way."