Little Richard rests in Alabama 2 weeks after his death

Earlier this month, one of the founding fathers of rock and roll, Little Richard, died. Today, the legend rests.
Born Richard PennimanThe icon was buried Wednesday at Oakwood University Memorial Gardens Cemetery during a closed ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.
According to the local news station WAFF 48 In Alabama, "Oakwood allowed the public to come and pay their respects as the funeral procession took place."
On Saturday, May 9, the deceased artist's lawyer Bill sobel confirmed to E! News that he passed away in Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was 87 years old. "(Little Richard died) from bone cancer in a family home," Sobel shared. "He was loved by his family and adored by millions. He was not only an iconic and legendary musician, but he was also a kind, empathetic and insightful human being."
Little Richard was known for legendary hits like "Tutti-Frutti,quot;, "Long Tall Sally,quot;, "All Around the World,quot; and "Ready Teddy,quot;.
After the death of the death of the rock icon, many turned to social media to pay tribute to the late artist.
"The originator. The innovator. The musician, performer who influenced generations of artists … is gone," he wrote Viola Davis on Twitter at the time. "You were AMAZING #LittleRichard! Your talent will reverberate forever. Well done, sir. Rest well."
The musicians who met and worked with Little Richard also paid their respects.
"He was like my dad. He was like a dad to all of us," said the baritone saxophonist. Kenny ford, according to WAAY 31 in Alabama
"He also preferred it to be a small crowd, like this one, of his real people rather than a big deal because everyone is trying to do their thing," said the bassist. Charles Glenn said to the local publication. "It was always like this,quot;.
"When I first came here, I never heard rock and roll," Little Richard said. Rolling Stone back in 1990. "When I started singing (rock & roll), I sang it long before I introduced it to the public because I was afraid they might not like it. I never heard anyone do it, and I was scared."
The rock legend was born on December 5, 1932 in Macon, Georgia.
He was the third oldest of 12 children. The deceased artist is survived by seven of those brothers: Leva Penniman, Gail Penniman, Freka Merrell, Walter Penniman, Peyton Penniman, Elaine Harmison, and Peggy Connor.