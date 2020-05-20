Little Richard rests in Alabama 2 weeks after his death

Earlier this month, one of the founding fathers of rock and roll, Little Richard, died. Today, the legend rests.

Born Richard PennimanThe icon was buried Wednesday at Oakwood University Memorial Gardens Cemetery during a closed ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

According to the local news station WAFF 48 In Alabama, "Oakwood allowed the public to come and pay their respects as the funeral procession took place."

On Saturday, May 9, the deceased artist's lawyer Bill sobel confirmed to E! News that he passed away in Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was 87 years old. "(Little Richard died) from bone cancer in a family home," Sobel shared. "He was loved by his family and adored by millions. He was not only an iconic and legendary musician, but he was also a kind, empathetic and insightful human being."

Little Richard was known for legendary hits like "Tutti-Frutti,quot;, "Long Tall Sally,quot;, "All Around the World,quot; and "Ready Teddy,quot;.

After the death of the death of the rock icon, many turned to social media to pay tribute to the late artist.

"The originator. The innovator. The musician, performer who influenced generations of artists … is gone," he wrote Viola Davis on Twitter at the time. "You were AMAZING #LittleRichard! Your talent will reverberate forever. Well done, sir. Rest well."