LisaRaye is the Lil & # 39; Kim team, suggests that Nicki Minaj is & # 39; bend & # 39; in the middle of the online debate

LisaRaye weighed in on the matter by going through the recent episode of the interactive TV show & # 39; FOX Soul & # 39 ;, where presenter Claudia Jordan, who also defended Lil & # 39; Kim, brought the topic up for discussion.

The online conversation about Nicki Minaj being the product of Lil & # 39; Kim It has yet to end. LisaRaye It is the recent celebrity who intervenes in the debate, which was provoked for the first time Usher, since she let everyone know that she is the team of Lil & # 39; Kim.

LisaRaye weighed in on the matter while stopping on the recent episode of the interactive television show "FOX Soul" where the host Claudia Jordan, who also defended Lil & # 39; Kim, brought the issue up for discussion. Echoing the sentiment, Lisa said, "We can all be together, queens, and we can all say that we are all acknowledging the fact that Kim came before Nicki Minaj. So Nicki, just take a seat."

"You don't have to sit for long, just bow. Like [Beyonce Knowles] said: & # 39; Lean b **** is & # 39; "he added.

Nicki fans quickly reacted to the comment. "Nicki doesn't have to bow to anyone. Have a seat aunt," said one of them. Another fan pointed out that Lil & # 39; Kim received publicity thanks to Nicki and said: "Now, what is really sad is that Lil Kim's name can be so publicized when Nicki is being brought up where this energy was when the album by Lil Kim fell. "

"Lean over? Nicki always recognized Lil Kim what more they want from her. They got over her, not even around the same time," someone else said. Apparently thinking that the shadow was unnecessary, another user wrote, "Nicki didn't even say anything and Lisa says she needs to sit down and bend over."

The whole conversation of Nicki Minaj and Lil & # 39; Kim started after Usher and Swizz beatz discussed the "Verzuz" battles that fans had wanted to see. "I see a lot, Lil & # 39; Kim versus Foxy Brown. So I see a lot – Lil & # 39; Kim vs. Nicki? I see a lot of that, "Swizz said on May 17. However, Usher did not think the latter was possible because" Nicki is a product of Kim. "

Her comment quickly got reactions from social media users when Swizz alerted Usher: "By the way, you're already trending on Twitter right now." He continued enthusiastically, "This is the effect & # 39; Verzuz & # 39 ;, King. I see you trending on Twitter! This is special, this is fun."

Among those who responded was Tamar braxton, who passionately said: "I think of them as two different entities. I don't give a damn what happens, what I can, Lil & # 39; Kim did not give his talent to Nicki Minaj. So who are you to take Nicki ? Minaj talents away from her?

"They are both amazing teachers and teachers. They paved the way for all these teachers, female teachers, here and all of them to earn money. You can't discredit people," she continued.