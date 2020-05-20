LisaRaye defends Lil Kim in a recent online debate, saying Nicki Minaj should "take a seat,quot;

Roommates, Verzuz's online music battles have not only made the quarantine much more entertaining, but have also sparked an online debate that some of his favorite artists will face off. LisaRaye recently weighed in on the debate over Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj, and she quickly came to the defense of Queen Bee and suggested that Nicki pay the proper tribute.

While discussing who should fight at Verzuz, Swizz Beatz brought up the Lil Kim issue against Nicki Minaj during a conversation with Usher. However, Usher wasn't so sure about the matchup because Lil Kim came before Nicki and also because of her legendary status.

This spread like an online wildfire with fans from both sides offering their opinions, and LisaRaye is the last to enter the conversation. During a recent episode of the interactive television show "FOX Soul," moderator Claudia Jordan brought up the topic and also defended Lil Kim, along with Syleena Johnson and Vivica A. Fox.

Although it was LisaRaye who didn't hold back when she said this:

"We can all join the queens and we can all say that we are all acknowledging the fact that Kim came before Nicki Minaj. Nicki, just take a seat. You don't have to sit for long, just bow. Just like Beyoncé said, "Bend down b ** ches."

Nicki Minaj's fans, the Barbz, were quick to flood LisaRaye's Instagram with threatening and disrespectful comments. As of now, he hasn't addressed the reaction from Nicki fans.

