Lil Twist calls & # 39; GUHH & # 39; Co-Stars & # 39; Fake & # 39; for criticizing the show for allegedly false meats

While most of "Growing Hip Hop"stars included Romeo Miller and Egypt Criss, they took to their respective social media accounts to call the producers of the show, Small twist It was not one of them. If anything, the rapper criticized his co-stars who accused the show's producers of orchestrating drama for the ratings.

Writing on his Twitter account, Twist stated on Tuesday, May 19: "Ima, keep it at 100, it seems false to me that NOW AFTER 5 SEASONS these people are talking about how they portray them … I haven't even been to a full In two seasons, these producers don't know me like they know. You guys have been in business with these people longer than me. "

In another tweet he said, "Try to make it seem to the masses that this shit is written and written to LOOK as it actually shows. LISTEN TO PEOPLE THIS T ** IS 100 percent real … of course the producers who they left doing their job to keep up with what we are giving them … day after day … "

"So if it's fake … why don't I look like a weird crybaby who sucks for a joke?" he continued. "Or why don't I like shit that paints its face and uses nails? Oh, that's because I only give these producers and people who watch WHAT I WANT TO SEE. I can't fool twist."

At the conclusion of his speech, Twist stated: "The moral of the story JUST GIVE IT WHAT YOU WANT THE WORLD TO SEE, AND DON'T GET ANGRY WHEN THEY SEE IT AND HAVE AN OPINION ABOUT IT. THEIR TV. Watch something entertaining."

This comes after Egypt announced its departure from the television series WE reality. "I respect myself enough to get away from everything that no longer serves me, makes me grow or makes me happy," he said on Instagram. "It is time for me to rise from the ashes of being falsely represented to you, the people I love the most, which is why I have decided to forgo Growing Up Hip Hop."

Egypt is not the only cast member who is critical of the way they are portrayed in "Growing Up Hip Hop". Romeo previously criticized the producers of "Growing Up Hip Hop" for allegedly creating "fake drama" with Angela Simmons.

Responding to an article saying "things get awkward" between him and Angela, Romeo tweeted in February: "I was literally dealing with my autie death and got on a plane right after this scene to do his funeral. It was a huge edition literally inside and outside and came to show Egypt love for their engagement. " He added, "Yall must stop with the fake drama, but that's why I left the show."