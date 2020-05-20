LeBron James, Tom Brady joining forces to co-produce Docuseries "Greatness Code,quot; for Apple TV + – Up News Info Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady are two of the best athletes in their respective sports. Now the couple are joining forces to produce a new documentary series for Apple TV + that delves into the stories and moments that made them and other star athletes the people they are.

According to Variety, The series, titled "Greatness Code," is slated to be a short seven-episode series that is a collaboration between James' Unbroken brand and Religion of Sports, which was co-founded by Brady, Gotham Chopra, and Michael Strahan. Season one of the show will feature USWNT star Alex Morgan, eight-time Olympic gold medalist and quick man of the world Usain Bolt, five-time Olympic swimming champion Katie Ledecky, surfing champion Kelly Slater and snowboarder Shaun White. , in addition to Brady and James.

Chopra is the director of the series, while also serving as executive producer alongside Ameeth Sankaran of Religion of Sports. James' business partner Maverick Carter and Devin Johnson will be executive co-producers of Uninterrupted.