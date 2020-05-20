LeBron James, Spotify, HBO among the winners of the 2020 Webby Award

THE ANGELS – LeBron James, Jimmy Fallon, Spotify and HBO are among the winners of the 2020 Webby Award for Internet Excellence.

The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences announced the winners on Tuesday.

Fallon "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,quot; won a Webby for best social media for promoting a celebrity, while James was honored for his ESPN "Welcome to Bron Bron Land,quot;, which took home the award for best user interface.

This year's Webby From Home is dedicated to honoring individuals and organizations that use the Internet in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kristen Bell won for helping children understand the pandemic, while DJ D-Nice won the artist of the year award for her #ClubQuarantine sets on Instagram Live. Avi Schiffmann, a 17-year-old from Washington state, was honored for launching a COVID-19 database and monitoring site. John Krasinksi was also honored for his "Some Good News,quot; program, which was created to raise spirits after the pandemic.

Google and National Geographic won the most awards with 14 each. NASA obtained the best overall social presence.

Lil Nas X's "Panini,quot; won a Webby Award for People's Voice for Best Art Direction. Spotify won an award for best use of online media, while HBO earned the best brand editorial experience.

Tom Hanks' "#NiceTweets with Tom Hanks,quot; won the People's Voice Award for Art and Entertainment.

Other winners included Spotify, The Washington Post, ESPN, and The Associated Press, whose environmental series "What Can Be Saved?" was the winner of People & # 39; s Voice for the documentary video.

Patton Oswalt will host the 24th Annual Webby Awards from 3 p.m. EDT.

This story has been corrected to show that Fallon's victory was for social media, not websites, and that the celebration is called Webby from Home, not Webby Home Internet Celebration.