Kylie Jenner dresses Maisie Wilen as she casts Kylie's skin in Douglas

Kylie Jenner announced the upcoming Kylie Skin launch in Douglas and wore Maisie Wilen's YS400 beige, black and red long-sleeved dress that retails for approximately $ 564. Kylie passed the Coronavirus closure away from her beauty outfit and after Going viral for being photographed without any makeup, she republished glamor photos nonstop. She has also received much praise for her daughter Stormi Webster's recent behavior in passing the candy challenge with great success. Kylie returned to her glamorous looks for the ad and has been wearing a long two-tone wig that has thick blonde stripes on the front. She used a filter that made her eyes look light green and filmed her message outside.

Kylie posted the following comments along with the video she shared with her 176.9 million Instagram followers.

"I'm so excited to finally announce that @kylieskin will launch in Douglas in Europe this Friday! You can shop online on May 22, my first Kylie Skin anniversary! I can not wait! 💕 # (protected email) _cosmetics "

You can watch the video that Kylie shared below.

The dress Kylie Jenner wore is for sale at Maisie Wilen and is in demand after Kylie modeled the dress. You can see a full-length photo where a model shows the dress below.

The designer behind Maisie Wilen is Maisie Schloss, who started designing for Kanye West fashion brand Yeezy. As a freelance designer working for Yeezy, Kanye awarded her a grant that helped her launch her own line. Her clothing can be seen in many of the Kardashians and Jenners and Kim Kardashian often wears Maisie Wilen.

What do you think of Kylie Jenner's announcement? Are you a fan of their companies like Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin? Are you eager to see what the self-made billionaire has in store for 2020? What do you think of Maisie Wilen's Y400 dress?

