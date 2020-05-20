Kristin Cavallari's ex-best friend denies a relationship with Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari's former best friend Kelly Henderson has spoken out after rumors have circulated for months that she had an affair with Cavallari's husband Jay Cutler. The story goes that the alleged deception not only ruined the friendship of Cavallari and Henderson, but also ruined the marriage of Cavallari and Cutler. However, Henderson says that is not entirely true.

During an appearance in Laura Wasser Everything is fair Podcast, Henderson addressed the cheating rumors in an attempt to clear things up once and for all.

"I'm just going to go ahead and file this, there was never an affair. I have nothing to do with her divorce, and I'm not dating Jay Cutler," Henderson said.

During season 3 of Very cavallari, The mother of three children told fans that she and Henderson stopped talking amid the cheating allegations. In January Cavallari said Page six that at first it was a challenge to "talk about Kelly's stuff,quot;. She explained that she was hesitant to post it until she knew what was really going on.

Henderson has a history with the former NFL quarterback, as he once dated one of his Vanderbilt college friends. In April, she sent the rumor into overdrive a few days after Cavallari announced that she and Cutler were getting divorced when she released a photo showing a man with beaded bracelets.

In earlier photos from social media, Cutler can be seen wearing the same type of bracelet, and that led fans to believe that Cutler had left Cavallari for Henderson. However the Velvet trim The blogger says the man in the photo was her boyfriend.

Henderson says her man is a "very private person,quot; and she respects him. He also revealed that he has been in a relationship for "quite a long time."

Now that Kristin Cavallari is going through a divorce, she has decided to make other important changes. He recently announced that when a new chapter in his life begins, he has decided that Very cavallari Would not return for a fourth season.

The founder of Uncommon James wrote on Instagram that she "absolutely loved,quot; filming the show, and she is grateful to E! for giving him the opportunity.

Ad

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their separation in April after almost ten years of marriage. The former couple recently agreed to joint custody of their three children: Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6 and Saylor, 4. He has also released funds (which he had previously withheld) so that Cavallari can buy a new home.



Post views:

0 0