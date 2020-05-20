Kristin Cavallari – Here's why she walked away from 'Very Cavallari' after just 3 seasons!

As fans know, Kristin Cavallari has decided to end her reality TV show, Very Cavallari after her Jay Cutler splir! Here's why he walked away from the E! production!

It is no secret that the show has been all about her life with Jay and their three children.

That said, since the two are now on a separate path, Kristin thought it was time for her to move out of Very Cavallari as well.

More precisely, since her and Jay's divorce is pretty ugly, I'd rather the public not witness all of that through E! cameras

A source offered through HollywoodLife that ‘Kristin loved doing her show. But to get it right, you feel like you need to share a lot about your life and what's going on on a personal level. She just isn't ready to do that now. Your family will always be your priority and what you are going to do right now is not something you want to share with the television cameras. She wants privacy right now and she knows she can't shoot a reality show and expect privacy. "

They went on to say that ‘As much as she loved doing her show, right now she just needs to focus on getting through this difficult personal moment. In the future, he could allow cameras to come back into his life, but for now he needs privacy. "

Just yesterday, Kristin let her audience know that she had decided to stop the production of Very Cavallari.

The series aired for three seasons, the last ending in March.

She shared the news through her Instagram page along with a photo that showed her in a small black dress with a cup of coffee in hand and in front of a green screen.

‘As I begin this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari. I loved my filming time and I am so grateful to E! Entertainment to make this trip possible, "he wrote."



