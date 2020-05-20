Home Entertainment Kristin Cavallari calls to end weeks & # 39; very cavallari &...

Kristin Cavallari calls to end weeks & # 39; very cavallari & # 39; after announcing divorce

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Instagram

When making public her decision not to continue with her reality show, the & # 39; Laguna Beach & # 39; She thanks fans for her support and for 'keeping up with her for all these years'.

Up News Info
Kristin Cavallari is wrapping up her hit reality show "Very Cavallari" after announcing plans to divorce her husband of seven years, Jay Cutler.

The 33-year-old visited Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, May 19, to alert fans of her decision.

"As I begin this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with & # 39; Very Cavallari & # 39;", he wrote. "I loved my filming time and I am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this trip possible."

"To the fans: I can't thank you enough for all your support and for keeping me up to date all these years. I love you guys."