Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler list their Nashville mansion for $ 5 million

They are not only Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari working to resolve their divorce, but now is the time to say goodbye to their picturesque Nashville home. The couple acquired the picturesque 8.5 acres humble abode in 2012 for $ 5.3 million and I heard it for sale in 2018 for a whopping $ 7.9 million.
Now Cutler and Cavallari are selling the 25-room house for just under $ 5 million.
The Mediterranean-style home, which was built in 2007, has nearly 20,000 square feet, seven bedrooms, seven full baths, and three half baths. His former home also has a movie theater, a large kitchen, and an outdoor eating area.
The news of his listing comes a day after the 33-year-old announced Monday that he hit E! The show would not return for a fourth season. "As I begin this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari," he announced on Instagram. "I loved my filming time and I am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this trip possible. To the fans: I can't thank you enough for all your support and for keeping me up to date on all these years. I love you guys."
In late April, the fashion designer and NFL football player had announced on Instagram in a joint statement their plans to divorce after a decade together.
"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have reached a loving conclusion to divorce," they shared on social media. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people separating. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. "
However, shortly after the announcement of their divorce, a source told E! News that Cavallari was "surprised,quot; by Cutler's sudden divorce filing.
"She hoped they could solve things more amicably and they got off to a good start before Jay pulled the trigger," a source told E! News in late April.
Since then, the two have had their disagreements regarding living arrangements and child custody agreements.
The two share three children: Camden Jack Cutler, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler and Saylor James Cutler.
However, inside information shared with E! News that they are both "starting to sort things out in a friendly way."
"They are working on valuing everything now," the source shared. "House assets are the easy part."
Ultimately, the reality TV star is focusing on her children first.
"Kristin felt it was a good time to focus on what was next for her," shared a source of her decision to end the show. "She and Jay have always agreed that children not appear on the show, and when they appeared it was always from behind. Now with the divorce, there really isn't much left to do."
"Also, she really wants to take care of her life and her family, and settle into her new situation, and add any kind of filming schedule other than that didn't make sense to her either."