Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler list their Nashville mansion for $ 5 million

They are not only Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari working to resolve their divorce, but now is the time to say goodbye to their picturesque Nashville home. The couple acquired the picturesque 8.5 acres humble abode in 2012 for $ 5.3 million and I heard it for sale in 2018 for a whopping $ 7.9 million.

Now Cutler and Cavallari are selling the 25-room house for just under $ 5 million.

The Mediterranean-style home, which was built in 2007, has nearly 20,000 square feet, seven bedrooms, seven full baths, and three half baths. His former home also has a movie theater, a large kitchen, and an outdoor eating area.

The news of his listing comes a day after the 33-year-old announced Monday that he hit E! The show would not return for a fourth season. "As I begin this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari," he announced on Instagram. "I loved my filming time and I am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this trip possible. To the fans: I can't thank you enough for all your support and for keeping me up to date on all these years. I love you guys."