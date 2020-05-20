Krispy Kreme Donut Giveaway causes bottlenecks in Burbank, Long Beach – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Police closed Krispy Kreme's Long Beach car Tuesday after a gift of donations for 2020 graduates caused a traffic jam.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers noted a three-block line to the donut shop drive-in movie theater while responding to a traffic dispute near the 4700 block of Los Coyotes Diagonal around 11:50 a.m.

Police said the line was negatively impacting traffic, prompting officers to close the gate, although customers were still allowed to order online and walk to the store to pick them up.

The scene was very similar in Burbank, where cars circled the donut shop and down the victory lane.

Krispy Kreme was giving away free donuts to seniors who could prove they graduated by donning a cap and gown with a 2020 tassel or other 2020 Class clothing.

