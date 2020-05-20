Kourtney Kardashian "Proud,quot; of her body after shutting down pregnancy rumor

Sometimes, Kourtney Kardashian I cannot ignore negativity.

When the keeping up with the Kardashians Star posts on social media, hundreds of followers are likely to leave a mix of positive and negative comments.

But recently, the Poosh creator came across some users who thought she was pregnant.

"I commented and said, 'This is my body shape. I gained a few pounds during this quarantine time and I love my body and I am proud of my shape and obviously posting it and this is my body shape. No I think she looks pregnant at all, "Kourtney shared in a new Poosh video on YouTube for Wellness Wednesday. "We all have a different shape and that's my body and I'm proud of that, that's how I respond to negative comments. It's not always easy."

She continued: "Sometimes I can be more sarcastic, but I think that killing them with kindness is my motto and trying not to let those comments affect you and if they do and you know it, then don't look at the comments. I know it's easier," she said. So done, but really try to stay positive for your mental health. "