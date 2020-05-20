Kimberly Alexander shades Kim Kardashian for sex tape after Tristan Thompson claims she's a porn model

Kimberly Alexander faces some pretty serious legal issues, but that's not going to stop her from saying what she thinks. After Tristan Thompson hit her with a lawsuit, the model calls the Kardashian family out of hypocrisy.

Kim Kardashian used to work for Paris Hilton and Brandy before she rose to fame after her sex tape scandal started what is now a multi-million dollar family business thanks to mastermind Kris Jenner.

Kimberly, who claims that Tristan is the father of her young son, went to social media after being notified that the NBA player was filing a libel suit against her.

In documents shared by TMZ, Thompson's reps write: & # 39; (Kimberly) is an aspiring social media influencer and porn model / performer who is so desperate to reach her fifteen minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that NBA / Cleveland star Cavaliers center / forward Thompson is the father of his nearly five-year-old son.

According to Alexander, she is not a pornstar because she has a Onlyfans account. The real porn star is the sister of her baby mother, Khloe Kardashian.

The model wrote: having Does having a single fan make you a porn star? Asking for myself? It sounds like the pot calling the black teapot. The whole family did it with a porn tape. "

This occurs after the two did not agree on when their connection occurred.

According to the basketball player, he had an overnight affair with Kimberly, but it happened almost eight or nine years ago, making it impossible for him to be the baby's dad.

However, Tristan took the paternity test, which was reportedly negative.

The tests were deemed unreliable by Kimberly because she discovered that the Kardashians had used the same lab before.

In addition, the woman claims that she did not know Tristan in 2012 because she had just lost her mother and is the mother of an 8-year-old boy, in addition to the 4-year-old boy who says he is hers.



