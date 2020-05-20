Kim Zolciak drops his clothes by the pool for his 42nd anniversary and reveals a dream come true: some would say he just broke the internet with his surgically improved body!

Kim Zolciak is celebrating her 42nd anniversary, so happy birthday wishes are in order! Look at the amazing beach body that flaunts by the pool.

Kim made sure to also reveal a new dream of hers that came true.

& # 39; Thank you all for the birthday wishes! I can't believe I'm 42 today! Like holy shit … who used to be so old to me when I was 20 years old, now I know he's young AF ❤️ so I am so grateful to see another year, spend this time with my amazing husband, 6 wonderful children, my amazing friends and many others who bless my life every day Kim & # 39; Kim started his message that accompanies the impressive photo.

She went on and said: 'This past year has not been easy and I was so ready to see 2019 BUT I am also incredibly grateful for 2019 as this is the year I decided it was time to pursue another dream of Mine 🙏🏼 SWIMMING WORK 👙 My love for the ocean and my passion for swimwear is how it all started @saltykswim. Available June 1! I can't wait 😍 ’

Kim also wanted to share a fun fact, so she told her fans: 'Fun fact: I love the ocean so much that I want my children, my grandchildren, and future generations to enjoy it as much as we do now when we create. " Salty K "My fabrics were important to me. They are sustainable and ethically produced. 💕 Even my labels are made from recycled paper. I can't wait to see what you think 😉 '

A follower posted this message to Kim: ‘Such a business fit for the queen of bikinis! Happy birthday Kim! ♥ ️ ’and many people wished him all the best for his anniversary.

Her daughter, Ariana, skipped the comments and said, "Happy birthday to the best mother I NEVER love!"

Someone else praised his youthful looks and said: Feliz Happy Birthday! You don't see yourself for more than 25 days! Amazing !! & # 39;

Another commenter posted this question: Tienes Do you have one-piece swimsuits? I'm curvaceous but insecure, so anything to hide my belly but show my hips and 🍑🍑 happy birthday beautiful !!! You look like you're in your 20s! And a follower made sure to praise his appearance: "Happy birthday Kim! There are no words to describe how good you look! "

People continued to praise her amazing figure and the new business she just revealed.



