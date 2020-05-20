Kendall Jenner reportedly settles Fyre Festival lawsuit and agrees to pay $ 90,000

Chile, these people want your money! Kendall Jenner was ordered to pay $ 90,000 for her participation in the Fyre Festival.

According to Forbes, this occurs after the trustees worked to recoup money for investors, lenders, and attendees of the 2017 Fyre Festival that never happened.

Jenner's participation in the festival is that of an Instagram post in which she reportedly earned $ 275,000, but did not disclose that information, when she posted to her account.

According to court documents, he reportedly also received an additional $ 25,000 after the publication was published.

"I was excited to announce my G.O.O.D music family as the first major artists of @fyrefestival," Jenner wrote in the deleted post, according to court documents. "Use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to be on the artists and talents list after the party at Fyre Cay."

Also, according to Forbes, the lawsuit allegations that the model "intentionally led certain members of the public and ticket buyers to believe,quot; that her brother-in-law Kanye West, founder of G.O.O.D, could attend or perform at the festival.

Jenner denied any liability related to the lawsuit, according to court documents. This agreement will require the approval of a judge.

Kendall Jenner is not the only celebrity who joined this festival. Ja Rule, Pusha T and many more influencers were also said to be linked to the event.

Initially, the event was supposed to be this huge and luxurious festival created by Billy McFarland. People paid between $ 5,000 and $ 250,000 to attend. When they got there in Chile, these people reportedly slept in damp tents and were essentially trapped on an island.

Needless to say, people didn't get what they paid for, Roomies.

