Kendall Jenner ordered to pay $ 90,000 for the Fyre Festival lawsuit

Kendall Jenner He will pay $ 90,000 to settle a lawsuit stemming from his involvement in the Fyre Festival scandal.

According to the documents obtained by E! News, the supermodel agreed to pay only a fraction of the $ 275,000 that the event manager claims she was paid to promote Fyre Festival on social media in 2017.

In August 2019, Trustee Gregory Messer filed a complaint in the United States Bankruptcy Court in New York to seek recovery of money paid to talent agencies, artists, vendors, and other entities involved in marketing and failed execution. from Fyre Festival.

Kendall was among a group of celebrities that included Emily Ratajkowski Migos, Pusha T, Blink-182 and Lil yachty who were beaten with lawsuits.

A post since deleted and shared on Kendall's Instagram was captioned, according to court documents, "So I promoted advertising my GOOD Music Family as the first headlines for @fyrefestival. Use my promo code KJONFYRE during next 24 hours to be listed for afterparty artists and talents at Fyre Cay. "