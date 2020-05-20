Kendall Jenner ordered to pay $ 90,000 for the Fyre Festival lawsuit

Kendall Jenner He will pay $ 90,000 to settle a lawsuit stemming from his involvement in the Fyre Festival scandal.
According to the documents obtained by E! News, the supermodel agreed to pay only a fraction of the $ 275,000 that the event manager claims she was paid to promote Fyre Festival on social media in 2017.
In August 2019, Trustee Gregory Messer filed a complaint in the United States Bankruptcy Court in New York to seek recovery of money paid to talent agencies, artists, vendors, and other entities involved in marketing and failed execution. from Fyre Festival.
Kendall was among a group of celebrities that included Emily Ratajkowski Migos, Pusha T, Blink-182 and Lil yachty who were beaten with lawsuits.
A post since deleted and shared on Kendall's Instagram was captioned, according to court documents, "So I promoted advertising my GOOD Music Family as the first headlines for @fyrefestival. Use my promo code KJONFYRE during next 24 hours to be listed for afterparty artists and talents at Fyre Cay. "
The lawsuit accused Kendall of "intentionally (leading) certain members of the public and ticket buyers to believe,quot; Kanye West, who founded the G.O.O.D. musical label, set to act at the event. "This conduct demonstrates a clear lack of good faith on Jenner's part," the lawsuit stated.
Kendall also received a warning from the Federal Trade Commission for not clearly stating that he was paid for the position.
Jevone Moore / SplashNews.com
the keeping up with the Kardashians Star addressed his participation in a 2019 New York Times Interview, sharing: "People contact you, either to promote or help or whatever, and you never know how these things are going to turn out, sometimes it's a risk."
"I definitely do research as much as I can, but sometimes there is not a lot of research you can do because it is an initial brand and you have to have faith in it and expect it to work the way people say it will," added Kendall.
Originally presented as a "cultural moment created from a mix of music, art, and food," the Fyre Festival faced criticism for being overly promising and unproductive in musical acts, amenities, and more.
Founder Billy McFarland He is currently serving a 6-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to wire fraud. He was also ordered to pay the $ 26 million he defrauded from investors.
Kendall's representative declined to comment on the matter.
