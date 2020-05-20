Kamala Harris to Lead Virtual Fundraiser With Joe Biden – Up News Info

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), seen as a top contender as Joe Biden's vice president of the presidency, will lead a virtual fundraiser with the former vice president.

Lieutenant Governor of California Eleni Kounalakis will also be among the special guests at the June 9 event. Tickets start at $ 500 per person, and those who write and raise $ 100,000 are listed as co-chairs. Kounalakis backed Biden this week.

The event is presented to the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee for the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties.

Biden's campaign has a series of online events for the rest of the month. On May 27, Biden and Pete Buttigieg will hold a "virtual reception," with tickets starting at $ 1,000 per person. On Friday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is having a "virtual conversation" about clean energy, with tickets starting at $ 50 per person. This Sunday, LGBTQ supporters will hold a "virtual brunch", with Danica Roem, Jonathan Bennett, Dustin Lance Black, Jason Collins and Gus Kenworthy on the bill. Tickets start at $ 50 per person (or $ 20.20 per student) and go up to $ 2,800.

Despite the fact that "virtual" fundraising is in the coronavirus crisis, Biden's campaign has attracted significant numbers to some of his events. An event on Tuesday advertised as "virtual fire-side chat" with Biden and the American Jewish community drew 550 people, according to a group report.