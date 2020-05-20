Judge approves plan to recover titanic telegraph

Image: Getty

A federal judge in Virginia ruled that a salvage company specializing in Titanic artifacts can retrieve a telegraph machine that transmitted calls from the ship as it sank. My question is: WHow about getting back some of those ghosts?

The Guardian Reports that The trip is highly disputed by the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. They argue that the telegraph, believed to be in a covered house near the ship's grand staircase, is likely to be surrounded by "the mortal remains of more than 1,500 people." I mean, this ship is extremely haunted, leave it alone. But the judge ruled that the telegraph is historically important enough to get it back, although NOAA says it is violating federal law.

The company wants to display the telegraph with stories of the men who wrote distress calls to nearby ships. But I don't think this is a successful mission unless the rescue company offers something in exchange for the Titanic. If you want something from the Titanic, you should probably make amends, whatever is still taking it up.