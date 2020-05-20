Jude Law is waiting for baby No. 6 with his wife Phillipa Coan

An early gift for Father's Day!
It seems that Jewish law he is already celebrating the upcoming holidays with some sweet and special news: his wife Phillipa Coan She's pregnant! The couple, who recently enjoyed their first wedding anniversary, are expanding their family.
Make this pregnancy news even more exciting? This will be Coan's first baby! The actor, on the other hand, is already the proud father of five children from previous relationships.
He shares three children:Rafferty Law (2. 3) Iris law (19) Rudy Law (17) —with his ex-wife, Sadie Frost. He also has a daughter with ex Samantha Burke: Sophia Law (10) And shares a daughter with ex Catherine Harding: Ada Law (5)
In a photo captured of Jude and Phillipa together in London on Sunday, it can be seen that their baby bump is looking through their outfit. Law's representative did not respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this year, the 47-year-old star revealed that he would "absolutely,quot; love having a child with his wife. In an interview with The Telegraph In January, he didn't hold back how much he would like to be the father of a sixth child.
"I am fortunate to be with someone where I am having more fun than ever in my life. We have an incredibly stable and healthy, wonderful family existence," Law said of his romance with Coan.
"And that involves my children who are young adults … and then the younger ones are so much joy and a lot of fun," he shared. "I love it, so absolutely why not (have another one)? I am so lucky to be involved with someone I am madly in love with. So the idea of having more children would be just wonderful."
In addition to celebrating the news about the pregnancy, the newlyweds recently called their first wedding anniversary on May 1. The two were married in an intimate ceremony that included close friends and family.
For the special occasion, Coan donned a short ruched cream dress that she wore with pink heels and a white fascinator. the Talented Mr. Ripley Alum opted for an elegant black tuxedo that matched a matching felt hat.
They had been dating for four years before deciding to take their relationship to the next level. And now, soon they will be a family of six!