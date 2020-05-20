Jude Law is waiting for baby No. 6 with his wife Phillipa Coan

An early gift for Father's Day!

It seems that Jewish law he is already celebrating the upcoming holidays with some sweet and special news: his wife Phillipa Coan She's pregnant! The couple, who recently enjoyed their first wedding anniversary, are expanding their family.

Make this pregnancy news even more exciting? This will be Coan's first baby! The actor, on the other hand, is already the proud father of five children from previous relationships.

He shares three children:Rafferty Law (2. 3) Iris law (19) Rudy Law (17) —with his ex-wife, Sadie Frost. He also has a daughter with ex Samantha Burke: Sophia Law (10) And shares a daughter with ex Catherine Harding: Ada Law (5)

In a photo captured of Jude and Phillipa together in London on Sunday, it can be seen that their baby bump is looking through their outfit. Law's representative did not respond to a request for comment.