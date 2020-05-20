Josh Berman Signs First Agreement with Turner Publishing's Keylight Books – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Writer and producer Josh Berman has signed a first deal with Keylight Books, recently released by Turner Publishing. Under the deal, Berman's Sony Pictures TV Osprey Productions will have an exclusive window on all titles released under the Keylight Books brand, which is specifically geared toward properties that translate to film and television.

Turner Publishing Company recently announced the launch of the new Keylight Books print with publisher Todd Bottorff. “Turner's focus has always been to bring quality books to readers and help our books and authors find as many new opportunities as possible. We believe this new impression and partnerships like Josh Berman's will help spread these incredible stories in an even more meaningful way, "the company said in a statement.

Under the direction of Stephanie Beard, executive editor of Turner Publishing Company and in association with Carey Nelson Burch, owner of My Own Shingle, Keylight Books will publish 12 new fiction titles annually with character-based stories and compelling perspectives.

"I loved partnering with a publishing company focused on identifying commercial properties for the big and small screen," said Berman. "As a writer and producer, I'm always looking for IP with interesting characters and narratives that touch an emotional chord. Keylight books share my sensitivity, and I can't wait to start developing his books on popular and engaging TV shows."

Berman currently has Inheritance games, a television series based on Jennifer Lynn Barnes' upcoming YA novel, set on Amazon. Berman also has The Gordita Chronicles, an adult and family comedy for the coming of age with Sony TV in the works of HBO Max, along with a modern adaptation of Screw turn and Murder House Flip, a renewal series of real crimes, both with Sony Pictures TV, set in Quibi. Berman created the ABC Notorious and created and executive producer of Lifetime Drop Dead Diva.

