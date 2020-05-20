Johnson & Johnson will stop selling talc-based baby powder in the US. USA And Canada

For years, Johnson & Johnson baby powder has been a must in many homes. Your shower routine would not be complete without it. That will soon be a thing of the past. According to The New York Times, the company is finalizing sales of its talc-based sales product in North America.

"The demand for Johnson’s Baby Powder based on talc in North America has decreased due in large part to changes in consumer habits and misinformation about product safety and the constant barrage of litigation advertising."

This comes after paying billions of dollars in legal battles that claim the product caused cancer, according to NPR.

Philadelphia woman Kristal Kim won a 2018 lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson alleging that was the reason she had ovarian cancer, twice.

"It means that no more girls will go through what we went through," said Kim, who started using baby powder when she was 10 years old. "This stops now. That monster is off the shelves.

The company is also said to have feared the product contained unhealthy substances. According to Reuters, "From at least 1971 to the early 2000s, the company's crude talc and finished powders sometimes tested positive for small amounts of asbestos, and executives, mine managers, scientists, doctors, and attorneys for the company was concerned about the problem and how to address it without disclosing it to regulators or the public. "

NPR reports that Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay $ 4.7 billion to 22 women and their families who say the powder contributed to their ovarian cancer. In addition, a woman in California received $ 29 million, after claiming that the product caused mesothelioma.

Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder has been around for over a century, and is known for being one of the most recognizable scents in the world.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!