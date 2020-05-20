Joe Rogan is done with YouTube, signs exclusive $ 100 million deal with Spotify for JRE podcast

Joe Rogan has just changed the world of podcasting. In a major announcement Tuesday, Joe Rogan's experience The podcast presenter revealed that he had signed an exclusive agreement with Spotify. This means that by the end of the year, Rogan will retire his podcast library from all other platforms, including YouTube and iTunes.

Before episode # 1476, which featured a conversation with comedian Patton Oswalt, Rogan told his audience that he had signed the deal with Spotify and then gave some details on how things were going to change.

“Hello everyone, I have an announcement. The podcast is moving to Spotify. I signed a multi-year license agreement with Spotify that will start on September 1, "said Rogan. “Starting September 1, the entire JRE library will be available on Spotify, as well as on all other platforms. Then later this year it will be exclusive to Spotify, including the video version of the podcast. "

Rogan added that the program will not change and that it will not be a Spotify employee. He explained that they will continue to do the exact same show with the same team, and the only difference will be that the podcast will only be available on the world's largest audio platform.

According to The edge, Rogan's YouTube channel will remain live, but will no longer feature full episodes. Fans won't have to pay for the podcast, but they will need to become Spotify users to watch and / or listen. The company will sell ads against Rogan's content, which he said received more than 190 million downloads each month last year.

The cheeky comedian and hugely popular podcast host Joe Rogan will port his show to Spotify in September. The multi-year license agreement is Spotify's latest move to expand external music. Https://t.co/3r5Wy8bfXy – The New York Times (@nytimes) May 20, 2020

First Newsradio Star presents the world's number one podcast, which started more than a decade ago. Until now, Joe Rogan's experience It has not been available on Spotify.

This new agreement will be a great success for YouTube, as the Rogan channel that features full podcast episodes is one of the most viewed channels on the platform. Each of his videos gets millions of views, but all of that will go to Spotify's new video podcasting feature. However, there is a possibility that they will continue to post clips of the podcast on YouTube in an effort to attract viewers to Spotify.

Forbes the magazine named Joe Rogan the highest-paid podcaster of 2019. Among his advertising revenue, YouTube broadcasts and live shows, the comedian earned $ 30 million last year. According to the Wall street journal, Rogan's new deal with Spotify is worth $ 100 million.



