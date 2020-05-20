Joe Burrow once attempted to fight an LSU teammate in practice, leading to a total fight.

Recent NFL overall draft pick Joe Burrow apparently had a fierce side to his personality at LSU that sparked an all-out fight in practice.

After being laid out by defender JaCoby Stevens in an offseason scrimmage, Burrow stood up, stood in Stevens' face and grabbed the defender's face mask, according to The Athletic. Burrow's response apparently led most of the team to fight on the spot.

Burrow's aggressiveness earned the respect of his squad and Stevens in particular, who on Twitter acknowledged that an incident occurred but played down some of the details.

In response to Stevens' clarification, catcher Ja & # 39; Marr Chase joked, "Yes, I still had to beat you azz for that."

"** tried," replied Stevens.



Burrow left LSU champion and legend of the Tigers. His task now is to bring his strong personality and success to the Bengals, who are desperate for a franchise quarterback to give them a new identity.

Despite Cincinnati's struggles last season (the team was 2-14), Burrow should have several exciting receiving options to work with. A.J. Green hopes to finally be healthy again, and Tyler Boyd is coming off a breakup campaign.

As Burrow and his new teammates develop chemistry in practice, those on the other side of the ball think better twice before hitting him. After all, he has shown that he is ready to fight.