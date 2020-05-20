Joe Biden as a guest on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" – Up News Info

Joe Biden will be a guest on The last show with Stephen Colbert Thursday, marking his fifth visit to the show and the first since he became the alleged Democratic nominee.

The visit will be virtual, of course, since Biden has been doing interviews from his home in Delaware.

But his appearance as a guest will have a special meaning. Biden's first time on the show, on September 10, 2015, was several months after the death of his son, Beau. At that moment, Biden spoke emotionally about dealing with pain.

"I feel self-conscious," said Biden. "The loss is serious and it is a consequence, but there are many other people going through this."

At the time, Biden was considering entering the 2016 presidential race, but he was sincere that "no one has the right to seek that position unless they are willing to give him 110 percent of who they are." Colbert seemed to encourage him to enter the race, but the following month, Biden finally decided not to.

Trump has avoided the nightly talk circuit since taking office, despite appearing on shows when he was a candidate. On the contrary, the democrats of this cycle have taken advantage of invited places to expose themselves. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) announced her presidential offer on the Colbert show last year. After he left the race, former South Bend, IN guest Mayor Pete Buttigieg hosted Jimmy Kimmel on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel live.

Biden was a guest at The Late, Late Show with James Corden in April.